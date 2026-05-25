Exemplary punishment for rape, all crimes to be ensured : Commerce Minister

Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir on Sunday said the government would ensure exemplary punishment for rape and all other crimes through due legal process.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after distributing special Eid grants among cleanliness workers at Sylhet City Corporation’s Nagar Bhaban during his visit to Sylhet.

The minister acknowledged the recent deterioration of the law and order situation in Sylhet, saying there was “no scope for disagreement” over the matter.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a special plan in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police to bring the situation under control.

“To curb crime and quickly identify criminals, modern facial recognition cameras will be installed at important points across the city,” he said, adding that technology-based surveillance would make crime prevention more effective.

Muqtadir also said the cabinet has taken a policy decision to begin construction of the Akhaura-Sylhet railway line. Alongside improving rail connectivity between Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Chattogram, the government is also working to upgrade road communication systems, he added.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the commerce adviser sought cooperation from Qaumi madrasas, city corporations and relevant ministries for the development of the leather industry.

Earlier, financial assistance of Tk 5,000 each was distributed among 1,158 workers, including cleanliness staff and drivers engaged in waste management under Sylhet City Corporation, as Eid gifts from the Prime Minister.

He also pledged to arrange permanent housing facilities for the sanitation workers.

The programme was chaired by Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury and attended by the corporation’s chief executive officer and other senior officials.