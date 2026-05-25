3 more die from measles like symptoms in sylhet

Three more children died in Sylhet showing symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the division to 55.

Of the deceased, one was from Doarabazar in Sunamganj (14 months old), one from Sylhet Sadar (8 months old) and one from Moulvibazar Sadar (4 months old).

One of the children died at Dr Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet, while two others died at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, according to the latest report from the Sylhet Divisional Office of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Officials said the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the Sylhet division has reached 55 as of Monday morning.

Of these, four were confirmed measles deaths, while the rest were reported with similar symptoms.

Sources said 58 new patients were admitted to various hospitals in Sylhet with measles or measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours.

A total of 270 patients are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the division.

Meanwhile, five more children tested positive for measles in laboratory tests in the past 24 hours in the division.