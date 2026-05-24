Measles outbreak: 16 more children die in 24hrs

Sixteen more children died with symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning.

In addition, the country reported 1,306 new suspected measles cases and 128 confirmed infections in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin.

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 8,622, while suspected cases have reached 63,813.

During the same period, 86 people have died from confirmed measles, while 442 deaths were reported among suspected cases.

Besides, a total of 46,214 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.