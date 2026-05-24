Simple guide to preparing beneficial turmeric tea

The familiar kitchen spice turmeric not only enhances the taste, it also has various health benefits. According to experts, the natural ingredients in turmeric can play an effective role in reducing inflammation in the body. Drinking turmeric tea regularly can also help reduce joint pain and stiffness, including arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Many people are confused about how to make turmeric tea. This beneficial drink can be made at home in a few simple ways.

To make simple turmeric tea, boil four cups of water, add one teaspoon of turmeric powder to it, and simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes. Then strain it, pour it into a cup, and drink it with honey or lemon juice to taste.

To make creamy turmeric tea, heat a cup of coconut or almond milk. In a separate bowl, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric, a little ginger, a pinch of chili powder, and one and a half teaspoons of honey, pour hot milk into it, stir well, strain, and serve.

Apart from this, to make turmeric-lemon tea, lemon juice, a little turmeric, ginger and chili powder can be mixed in a cup of hot water. Honey can be added to enhance the taste. Experts say that drinking this drink in small amounts throughout the day can help reduce inflammation.

Turmeric-pepper tea is equally beneficial. Make a paste with one teaspoon of turmeric and honey and mix it with hot water. Then add powdered pepper and stir well before drinking.

According to nutritionists, although these turmeric teas are helpful in reducing inflammation in the body, excessive consumption should be avoided. People suffering from long-term diseases or those with special physical conditions should consult a doctor before regular consumption.

Adding this drink made from easily available ingredients to the regular diet can provide some relief from inflammation-related problems in the body.