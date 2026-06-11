FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performances to look out for

Before the first ball is kicked and the whole stadium reverberates with chants across North America, millions of football fans around the world will have fixed their eyes on one thing – the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

Thursday, 11 June 2026, the tournament officially begins in Mexico City. For fans who love both football and pop culture, the performances are just as awaited as the opening match itself.

This year’s World Cup is making history in more ways than one. FIFA is hosting opening celebrations across the three host nations for the first time – Mexico, Canada, and the United States. They are bringing different artistes from different cultures and musical backgrounds together.

Perhaps the biggest name many of us are looking up to is Shakira. Her return to the FIFA World Cup fills many fans with nostalgia. She will be performing in Mexico City with Burna Boy as the duo debuts the official FIFA World Cup song, “Dai Dai”.

Shakira’s performance is expected to be one of the most defining and iconic moments of the opening.

For many Bangladeshi K-pop fans, another name that stands out is Lisa from BLACKPINK. She is set to perform during the United States’ opening ceremony in Los Angeles, and this news has already generated significant excitement among admirers worldwide.

Katy Perry is also joining the event alongside her.

Lastly, in Canada, things take an especially interesting turn for us in Bangladesh. The lineup is rumoured to feature Bangladeshi-origin producer Sanjoy alongside Nora Fatehi. Seeing someone with South Asian roots on such a massive global stage gives us a sense of pride.

What makes this year’s opening celebrations special is the cultural diversity. Whether we grew up listening to Latin pop, Afrobeats, Western Pop music or K-pop, there is something familiar in the lineup for everyone. And as the opening ceremony approaches, we are not just counting down goals and matches but also iconic performances and the power of shared moments that go beyond borders.