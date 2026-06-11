John Healey resigns as defence secretary saying Starmer’s military spending plans ‘fall well short

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned from Keir Starmer’s government on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Treasury of failing to allocate enough money for defense investment.

Healy’s announcement is seen as a fresh blow to Starmer. He resigned at a time when a crucial by-election is scheduled to be held next week, which could further strengthen demands for a change in the leadership of the ruling Labour Party.

The long-awaited Defense Investment Plan (DIP) has been dragging its feet for months. Healy has previously said that the amount allocated in the plan, which outlines defense spending for the next decade, will be much lower than he wanted.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Starmer has promised to spend 2.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) on defense from next year. There are plans to increase this to 3 percent in the next parliamentary term.

US President Donald Trump has long called for NATO allies to increase their defense spending, saying they want them to be less dependent on Washington for their security. In his resignation letter to Starmer, Healy said, “You have failed to allocate the resources needed to defend our country at a time of growing threats, and the Treasury has been unwilling to do so.”