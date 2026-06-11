MP Koysor nominated as member of Parliament Members Club.

Bangla Mirror Desk : Mohammad Koysor Ahmed, MP from Sunamganj-3 (Jagannathpur-Shantiganj) constituency, has been nominated as a member of Parliament Members Club. Relevant sources confirmed this information on ThursdayJune 11.

Mohammad Koysor Ahmed is one of the members of BNP’s National Executive Committee and is serving as a member of the parliamentary committee. This time, leaders and activists in his constituency have expressed joy and satisfaction at being given the responsibility of being a member of Parliament Members Club, a traditional organization of members of the National Parliament.

In response, Mohammad Koysor Ahmed expressed gratitude to everyone concerned for giving him this responsibility. He said, he seeks everyone’s prayers and cooperation to fulfill his new responsibility with honesty, dedication and success.