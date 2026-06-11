London hospital gets funds to fix emergency ward

A south-west London hospital awaiting a delayed rebuilding scheme is to be given up to £57m to improve and expand its emergency department.

St Helier Hospital in Sutton has reported severe maintenance issues with its 1940s infrastructure and was due for a major upgrade under the government’s New Hospitals Programme.

However, this work is now unlikely to take place until after 2038, then health secretary Wes Streeting announced last year.

The new funding will be spent on expanding capacity of the emergency department and a new urgent treatment centre to treat more patients quickly, with construction expected to begin in 2027, the hospital’s trust said.

Safety improvements will also be made to the current emergency department, which is attended by about 250 people each day.

Dr Amir Hassan, a medical director at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust, said it was a “significant and very welcome investment” in the hospital.

“It reflects both the growing demand on our services and the incredible efforts of colleagues who continue to deliver high-quality care every day, despite the challenges of working in an ageing and often overcrowded environment.”

If its proposals are approved, building work could begin in spring next year and would be done in phases.

Bobby Dean, Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington, said: “This is great news for our hospital. Finally we have a big injection of money to upgrade A&E, which will go a long way to ending corridor care.

“Over the past months, I have heard many heart-breaking stories from people sharing their anger and embarrassment at being treated publicly in hospital corridors. St Helier Hospital has been overwhelmed for far too long.”