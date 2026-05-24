Saudi crown prince joins Trump-led call with Arab leaders on regional tensions

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman joined a joint phone call on Saturday with US President Donald Trump and several regional leaders to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The call included Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to SPA, the leaders reviewed regional developments and emphasized the importance of continued consultation and coordination to strengthen security and stability in the region.

The participants expressed appreciation for Trump’s engagement with regional leaders and discussed mediation efforts led by Pakistan, alongside diplomatic initiatives by Qatar aimed at halting escalation and advancing a broader agreement to promote regional stability.

The joint call came as the US and Iran inched toward a deal to end the months-long Middle East conflict after Pakistani mediation efforts over the weekend.