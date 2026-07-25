Cockroach Janata Party calls off Jantar Mantar protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has ended its protest at Jantar Mantar following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Centre’s assurance that it would address the key demands raised by the demonstrators. The decision was announced on Saturday after the third round of talks between CJP leaders and a government delegation.

The announcement came during a joint press conference attended by Union Minister JP Nadda, Minister of State Jitendra Singh, and CJP spokespersons Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Speaking at the briefing, Saurabh Das said the government had assured the party that all FIRs registered against protesters across the country would be withdrawn.

Elaborating on the outcome of the negotiations, Ashutosh Ranka said the protest had centred on three principal demands: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the withdrawal of all legal cases and FIRs against protesters and organisers with no fresh cases to be filed, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who lost loved ones due to the non-conduct of the NEET examination.

Ranka said the resignation of the education minister fulfilled the movement’s first demand, while discussions on the remaining issues had yielded assurances from the government.

The CJP also said another round of talks with the government is scheduled to take place within the next four weeks.