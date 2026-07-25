Hafiz Uddin to use Bangabhaban as president’s office, reside at Speaker’s house

National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will use Bangabhaban, the president’s official resident and office, as his new office upon assuming the role of the acting president following the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin.

However, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will continue using the Speaker’s residence in the Parliament area as his resident, he told reporters on Saturday.

On the same day, the Cabinet Division’s two separate notifications were revealed, announcing the formal resignation of Awami League leader Shahabuddin as the country’s 22nd president and the appointment of Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad as the acting president.

On Friday, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani had signed and issued the two notifications.

On Saturday afternoon, security forces beefed up their presence at the Speaker’s residence in the Parliament area and nearby spots, owing to the elevated status of Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that the new President would be formally elected during a regular parliamentary session in September. The minister made the remark at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

Separately, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told reporters that the ruling party’s top policymaking body will pick the nominee for the president election at the parliament.

For the time being, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will continue his dual role as the acting president and the speaker of the Parliament.

BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan has said that Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, serving as the acting president, will pay tributes and lay floral wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar around 11am on Sunday.

Around 12pm, the acting president will offer prayers and tributes at the graves of former president Ziaur Rahman and prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.