PM Tarique Rahman sees semiconductor industry as next growth engine after RMG

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Saturday that the government has initiated a comprehensive plan to harness the potentials of semiconductor industry, describing it as the country’s next major economic growth engine after the RMG sector.

“The semiconductor industry could emerge as Bangladesh’s next promising economic sector after the RMG industry. The government has already started implementing comprehensive plans, including creating a business-friendly environment, to transform this next major driver of economic prosperity into reality,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Semiconductor Symposium and BEAR (Bangladesh Electronics, AI and Robotics) Summit-2026 at the Novo Theatre in the capital in the morning.

Describing the conference as more than just an ordinary event, the premier said it was a gathering of those who would help build a technology-driven Bangladesh in the future.

“Bangladeshi expatriates have been demonstrating their excellence in different countries around the world. Many of them have taken the initiative to participate in this important summit,” the premier said, adding that the present government wants to build a self-reliant, prosperous and technology-driven Bangladesh.

Calling semiconductors the foundation of modern civilisation in the era of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, Tarique Rahman said, “From artificial intelligence, robotics, data centres, renewable energy and medical equipment to mobile phones and satellites in space, chips or semiconductors are indispensable in every field.”

Highlighting the enormous potential of the global semiconductor market, the prime minister said, “The global semiconductor market is expected to reach nearly one trillion US dollars by 2026. Bangladesh has immense opportunities in this vast market, and I believe the country will be able to achieve its targeted export earnings from this sector by 2030.”

He said the government considers the semiconductor industry a national priority but stressed that its development cannot be achieved by any single ministry or institution alone.

“We consider the semiconductor industry a national priority sector. However, developing this industry is not the responsibility of any single ministry or institution; it is a collective national mission”, he said.

The premier added that the government, universities, research institutions, industrialists, entrepreneurs and expatriate experts must work together to achieve this goal.

Referring to the government’s policy support for the sector, the Prime Minister said that in the current budget, all taxes and duties on raw materials required for the semiconductor industry have been withdrawn.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to introduce cash incentives on export earnings from semiconductor design services, he added.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs, the premier said, “For the first time, the government has allocated Tk5 crore annually as startup grants to support new innovations, and its distribution process has already begun.”

Assuring investors, the Prime Minister said, “The government is working relentlessly to provide tax-free bonded facilities and specialised infrastructure to attract both foreign and domestic investment. Alongside modernising the existing high-tech parks, we also plan to establish a new biotech park.”

Acknowledging the lack of skills and intense global competition, Tarique Rahman expressed optimism, saying, “Despite various limitations, we have an indomitable determination to move forward. We will achieve this goal by relying on our talent, skilled youth and innovative capacity.

“The government will stand by you with all its capabilities to help turn your dreams and determination into reality,” he said.

Expressing the hope that the summit would produce tangible outcomes, the premier said, “I hope this conference will create new partnerships, research initiatives and investment opportunities that will take Bangladesh’s technology sector much further.”

Later, the prime minister formally inaugurated the National Semiconductor Symposium and BEAR Summit-2026.

He also joined a photo session with local and foreign delegates attending the summit and toured the exhibition booths, where students and startup entrepreneurs showcased innovations in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, healthcare technology, intelligent systems and other deep-tech sectors.

The two-day summit is being organised jointly by the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA), the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Silicon River Bangladesh programme under the theme, ‘Building Bangladesh’s Semiconductor Future through Global Partnerships.’

Minister for Posts and Telecommunications, ICT Division and Science and Technology Faqir Mahbub Anam and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad addressed the inaugural session.

It was also addressed by the President of the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association MA Jabbar, Science and Technology Secretary Md Anwar Hossain, and Chief Architect of the Silicon River Initiative and Professor of Purdue University Muhammad Mustafa Hussain.

Tomorrow (26 July), the concluding day of the summit, will feature the Christie Fellowship Research Symposium, where emerging Bangladeshi researchers will present their latest semiconductor research findings.