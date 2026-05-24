Muktadir seeks sector-based proposals to boost exports to Saudi Arabia

Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir on Sunday called on businesses to submit sector-specific proposals aimed at expanding Bangladesh’s export presence in the Saudi Arabian market.

“The government is ready to extend all necessary support to strengthen trade and skilled manpower development,” he said.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Saudi Arabia-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SABCCI) at his office in the capital, said a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, Muktadir said Bangladesh’s export sector still remains heavily dependent on the readymade garment (RMG) industry, although significant opportunities exist in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets for pharmaceuticals, leather goods, jute products, processed food, and other non-traditional export items.

He emphasised the need to move beyond conventional export strategies and adopt sector-based planning to tap into emerging opportunities in the Gulf region.

The minister said the government is willing to provide policy support and facilitate initiatives that can help diversify exports and improve Bangladesh’s competitiveness abroad.

Highlighting the importance of skilled human resources, the minister said Bangladesh is represented internationally not only through trade but also through its workforce employed overseas.

He underscored the need for proper training and skill development for expatriate workers, saying that transforming manpower into a skilled workforce would benefit workers, their families, and the national economy through increased foreign currency earnings.

During the meeting, SABCCI President Ashraful Huq Chowdhury said Bangladesh’s exports to Saudi Arabia could reach USD$1 billion by 2027 if coordinated initiatives are undertaken with adequate government support.

In response, the minister asked the business leaders to submit concrete proposals outlining areas where policy assistance, financial incentives or sectoral cooperation are needed.

He assured the delegation that the government would seriously examine any practical and realistic recommendations.

The SABCCI delegation also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, along with preparations for the World Expo and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, has created new opportunities for Bangladesh in sectors including education, skilled manpower development, green technology, environmental management, desert afforestation, agriculture, food processing, and microcredit-based financing initiatives.

The meeting concluded with discussions on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and broader sectoral cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.