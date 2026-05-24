Jamuna Bridge toll collection reaches Tk2.96cr in 24 hrs

Traffic pressure on the Jamuna Bridge and the Dhaka-Tangail Highway has increased significantly as people from Dhaka and surrounding industrial areas head to their hometowns in North Bengal ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Jamuna Bridge authority said that from 12:00 am Friday to 12:00 am Saturday (May 23), a total of 32,649 vehicles crossed the bridge. Among them, 16,753 vehicles travelled toward North Bengal, generating Taka 14,907,150 in tolls. Another 15,896 vehicles travelled toward Dhaka, contributing Taka 14,706,275 in toll collections.

In total, toll collection during the 24-hour period stood at approximately Tk2.96 crore.

According to the bridge authorities, nearly double the usual number of vehicles crossed the Jamuna Bridge over the last 24 hours. Despite the surge in traffic, authorities reported that vehicles were moving normally without major congestion on the highway.

During visits to several points along the Tangail section of the highway – including Elenga, Rabna Bypass, Nagar Jolfoi, and Kartia Bypass – a heavy flow of passenger vehicles and goods transport was observed this afternoon.

Police officials said the traffic pressure has intensified further due to the Eid holidays declared in garment factories in Gazipur, prompting thousands of workers to begin their journeys home.

Executive Engineer of the Jamuna Bridge Site Office Syed Riaz Uddin said the pressure of public transport is gradually increasing as Eid approaches. He added that authorities are operating 18 toll booths, including four dedicated booths for motorcycles, to ensure faster toll collection and smooth vehicle movement.

Tangail District Police said the Jamuna Bridge-Dhaka-Tangail Highway serves as the main gateway to North Bengal, with vehicles from 23 northern districts using the route during Eid travel periods.

To ensure smooth and safe travel, around 800 police personnel have been deployed along key sections of the highway. Law enforcement agencies, including traffic police, district police, and highway police, are working jointly to prevent traffic congestion, accidents, and illegal parking.

Tangail Police Superintendent Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar said seven wreckers have been stationed at different points of the highway to quickly remove broken-down or accident-hit vehicles. He also said strict monitoring is underway to prevent unfit and slow-moving vehicles from disrupting traffic flow.

Authorities expressed hope that coordinated management efforts would help keep the highway free from severe traffic congestion during the Eid rush.