Toufiq Abir makes debut presentation at global hearing health congress

Young Bangladeshi audiologist SM Toufiq Abir has made a landmark appearance as the first Bangladeshi speaker at the World Congress of Audiology 2026, one of the world’s leading international forums on hearing health.

The congress, organised under the aegis of the International Society of Audiology in collaboration with the World Health Organization, is held every two years in different countries and brings together experts in audiology, researchers, educators, industry representatives and delegates from around the world, said a press release.

This year’s event hosted several thousand participants from around 100 countries, where multiple research papers were presented and key discussions were held on strengthening global hearing healthcare systems.

During his presentation, SM Toufiq Abir highlighted the history, education system, research developments and clinical services related to audiology and hearing healthcare in Bangladesh.

His presentation drew significant attention from international delegates, many of whom expressed interest in future collaboration and congratulated Bangladesh on its progress in the sector.

Two of his research studies on hearing health in Bangladesh were also published in the congress abstract book, marking another notable achievement for the country’s research community.

According to participants, this year marked the first-ever participation of Bangladeshi representatives since the establishment of the congress in 1953.

The Bangladeshi delegation also included Audiologist and Speech Pathologist Umme Sharifa Islam, Mohammad Ariful Islam and R. Zaman Khan, a student of PISER-BUP.

Observers said Bangladesh’s participation, combined with a speaker presentation and published research, represents a significant milestone for the country’s hearing health sector and is expected to open new avenues for international collaboration in audiology and hearing care.