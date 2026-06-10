BGB Seizes Smuggled Goods worth Tk. 66.53 Lakh in Sylhet Frontier

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized smuggled goods worth about Tk. 66.53 lakh during drives conducted in different border areas of the district, said a press release issued by 48 BGB battalion today.

The seized items include Indian sunglasses, cattle, sarees, blankets, betel nuts, sugar, and liquor.

According to the release, the operations were carried out in various border areas of Sylhet on secret information.

Lt. Col Md. Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), stated that BGB operations and intelligence activities are conducted regularly to ensure border security and prevent smuggling and drug trafficking.