Govt approves Tk412.71cr vaccine procurement via UNICEF for EPI

The government has approved the procurement of vaccines worth Tk412.71 crore through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Bangladesh’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The approval was granted by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday (10 June) at the Cabinet Division.

According to official sources, the proposal was submitted by the Health Services Division, seeking approval to procure the vaccines directly from UNICEF, the internationally designated procurement agency for EPI vaccines.

The vaccines will be used to sustain the country’s nationwide immunisation programme, which plays a critical role in protecting children and other vulnerable groups against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases.

After reviewing the proposal, the committee endorsed the purchase under the direct procurement method, citing UNICEF’s established role in ensuring the quality, availability and timely delivery of vaccines for national immunisation programmes worldwide.

Officials said the procurement is intended to maintain an uninterrupted vaccine supply throughout the fiscal year, thereby supporting the continued implementation of Bangladesh’s public health objectives and safeguarding the gains achieved in routine immunisation coverage.

The decision underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare services and ensuring the smooth operation of one of the country’s most successful public health initiatives.