Bangladesh now a recognised, trusted name in global peacekeeping: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday said Bangladesh has established itself as a recognised and trusted name in the international arena through its contributions to global peacekeeping efforts.

He made the remarks at a discussion marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers at Senakunja in Dhaka.

The army chief expressed optimism that the Bangladesh Army would continue to play a significant role in international peacekeeping missions with the government’s continued support.

He said Bangladesh currently has 4,212 peacekeepers deployed in nine missions across different countries. Of them, 3,608 serve in the army, 302 in the navy, 267 in the air force and 35 in the police.

Highlighting the contribution of women peacekeepers, Waker-Uz-Zaman said Bangladeshi women have played a pioneering role alongside their male counterparts in UN missions.

“To date, 3,905 women from the armed forces and police have successfully served in peacekeeping operations. At present, 294 female peacekeepers are carrying out duties in different parts of the world,” he said.

The army chief noted that Bangladesh has actively participated in global peacekeeping operations since 1988 in response to the United Nations’ call.

“Today, Bangladesh stands as a recognised and highly respected name in global peacekeeping. However, the nature of peacekeeping challenges continues to evolve rapidly. Our peacekeepers remain ready to face those challenges with advanced training, professional competence, ethical values and impartiality, often at considerable personal risk,” he said.

Waker-Uz-Zaman also said the armed forces and police continue to work tirelessly to align with UN requirements through modern training, greater use of technology, enhanced medical and engineering support and increased participation of women in peacekeeping operations.