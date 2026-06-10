Five-month-old dies with measles symptoms in Sylhet

The child, identified only as Munjerine, daughter of Abdul Malik of Jakiganj Upazila, passed away while under treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said Md Noore Alam Shamim, assistant director of the divisional health office.

Health officials in Sylhet said 256 patients with measles symptoms were receiving treatment at hospitals across the division in the 24 hours leading up to 8:00 am Wednesday.

During the same period, 66 more suspected cases were admitted to different facilities in the division.

Since January 1, laboratory tests have confirmed 259 measles infections.

Of the 68 deaths recorded in the division so far, 64 were among patients showing symptoms, while four have been confirmed as dying of measles.