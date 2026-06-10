PM praises contributions of BD peacekeepers

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman praised the sacrifices, professionalism, and contributions of Bangladeshi peacekeepers to global peace.

The PM said that the sacrifices made by peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag would remain examples in the pursuit of world peace.

He was attending a programme held marking International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers at Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

During the event, Tarique Rahman handed over honorary awards to the wives of six Bangladeshi soldiers who were martyred in Sudan in 2025 while serving in a UN peacekeeping mission. He also awarded members of the armed forces who were injured in the same attack and in other ongoing missions.

The welcoming address at the event was delivered by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Carol Flore-Smereczniak.

The Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, spoke as the senior-most peacekeeper.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam and Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr. A.K.M. Shamsul Islam also addressed the event.