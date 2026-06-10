World Human Rights Organization holds protest rally in London demanding speedy execution of Ramisa rape-murder verdict

Bangla Mirror desk :

A protest rally was held in East London, organized by the World Human Rights Organization UK, to protest the rape and murder of Ramisa in Bangladesh.

The rally was organized on Tuesday (June 9) at the Shaheed Minar premises in Altab Ali Park, East London, in the presence of all professional and conscious citizens of Britain, to protest the recent rape and murder of Ramisa, as well as all the rapes that have occurred in Bangladesh, to demand speedy justice, and to address various incidents of human rights violations in Bangladesh.



The rally was held under the chairmanship of the organization’s president, Ashiqul Islam Ashiq.

The rally was jointly organized by the organization’s general secretary Lavlu Laskar, Dr. Azizul Ambia and Zakir Hossain Selim.

Representatives from various classes and professions of the Bangladeshi expatriate community in the United States participated in the rally.

Former BBC journalist Shamim Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest at the rally.

She said that ensuring human rights, rule of law and freedom of expression is very important for establishing a civilized and democratic society. He called for effective steps to be taken to stop the ongoing violence, torture of children and women, attacks on journalists and the culture of impunity in the country.

Among others who spoke at the event were community activist A.S.M. Misbah, Mujibul Haque Moni, human rights activist Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Former Principal & President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Muhammed Shahed Rahman, General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Abdul Bashir, Advocate Bazlur Rashid, Nazmin Sultana Shikha, community activist Angur Ali, Mohan Mia, Abdul Quddus, Zahirul Islam, Humayun Kabir, Jamal Ahmed, Zakir Hossain Selim, Faisal Ahmed, Abdul Helal Chowdhury Selim, Matbbir Hossain Chunu, Humayun Kabir, Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, Abdur Rob, Sahil Mia, Mufti Abdul Odud, Mujibul Haque Mujib, Imdadun Khanam, Jessica Chowdhury, Ripa Akhter, Shah Lovely Rahman, Jamila Khanam, Sagar Chowdhury Mohan, Moyna Mia, Maqbul Hossain, Nizam Uddin, Abdus Sattar, Nurul Haque, Mohammad Runu, Syed Golab Mia, Maulana Helal Ahmed, Zilu Khan, Abul Hossain, Eklim Mia, Nazmul Hossain, Jubel Ahmed Belal, Sharif Alam, Md. Gias Uddin Sohag, Selim Ahmed, Rumel Khan, Masum Billah and Abdul Haque among others.

Speakers at the protest rally called for a fair investigation and speedy trial of various recent atrocities, including the murder of child Ramisa.

The speakers also demanded the safety of women and children, protection of human rights, and ensuring an environment for independent journalism.

Speakers at the rally called on the international community to play a more active role in protecting human rights worldwide, building a united public opinion against discrimination and oppression, and establishing the rights of the masses.