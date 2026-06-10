Abdur Rahim and Zahid Received UWS Employability Awards-2026 in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to volunteering and leadership, two Bangladeshi students—Abdur Rahim and Jahidul Islam—have been honoured at the UWS Employability and Student Development Awards 2026, held at the London Campus of the prestigious University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

Among other international students receiving awards were Mukti Ghale from Nepal and Qasim Saeed and Asad Imtiaz from Pakistan, who received Volunteer Recognition Awards. Meanwhile, Rashid Nuraliyev and Rahul Kumar Rajkaran from India were recognised for their achievements in the Employer Mentoring Programme.

The event commenced on Wednesday (10 June) with a welcome address delivered by Dr Stephen Watt, Careers and Employability Manager at the London Campus.

The keynote speech was delivered by the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rachel Craig.

At the ceremony, Abdur Rahim received the Volunteer Recognition Award in Leadership, while Zahidul Islam was honoured with the Volunteer Recognition Award (Classic ).

Following the award presentation, Abdur Rahim said— Everyone needs to earn a living. However, I believe that dedicating some time to society and helping others is equally important. I consciously chose the path of volunteering. This recognition proves that good work done for people never goes unnoticed.

He further added- Volunteering is not a hobby for me; it is a part of my personality and philosophy of life.

At the same event, Jahidul Islam was also recognised for his contributions to voluntary and community activities. University representatives praised both students for their achievements, noting that international students are making significant contributions not only through their academic studies but also to the development of local communities.

The achievements of Abdur Rahim and Zahidul Islam represent a proud milestone for Bangladeshi students in the United Kingdom. Their recognition demonstrates that leadership, volunteering, social responsibility, and a commitment to serving others are qualities that ultimately receive the appreciation they deserve.

The programme concluded with a networking and goodwill session attended by faculty members, current students, alumni, and representatives from various organisations.