Looted on way to Ctg from Sylhet, 3 sacrificial cattle recovered in Dhaka

The recovered cattle were later handed over to their rightful owner.

Police recovered three sacrificial cattle worth Tk8.6 lakh after they were looted in Brahmanbaria while being transported from Sylhet to Chattogram ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police NM Nasiruddin confirmed the matter this morning (24 May).

According to Bangshal Police Station in the capital, the cattle were being transported in a pickup van from Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet to Chattogram on 20 May.

Around 3am the following day, when the vehicle reached Dhanashi in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, a group of 3-4 miscreants intercepted the vehicle and snatched the cattle.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with Nabinagar Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Bangshal Police Station conducted a raid on a meat shop on Aga Sadek Road in the capital yesterday and recovered the three stolen cattle.

The recovered cattle were later handed over to their rightful owner.