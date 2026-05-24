Messi joins football’s billionaire club alongside Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has spent the past 15 years competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for supremacy in world football.

Now, the Argentine icon has matched his long-time rival off the pitch as well.

According to the latest figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Inter Miami star’s net worth has surpassed USD1bn.

A special Bloomberg report states that the 38-year-old has earned more than USD700m in wages and bonuses since 2007.

After accounting for taxes, global market growth, lucrative sponsorship deals and successful business ventures, his fortune has now crossed the billion-dollar mark.

Ronaldo became the first footballer to enter the billionaire club after signing for Saudi side Al-Nassr in 2023, with Messi now becoming the second.

Following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in 2022, Messi reportedly received a staggering offer worth USD400m per year from the Saudi Pro League.

However, he rejected the proposal and instead joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the United States.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas revealed that Messi earns between USD70m and USD80m annually at the club.

His agreement also includes revenue-sharing from Apple TV and an attractive option to acquire equity in the franchise.

Since Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami’s brand value has soared to USD1.45bn, making it the most valuable football club in the United States and the 16th most valuable in the world, ahead of Newcastle United.

Messi’s wealth extends far beyond football.

His family has made substantial investments in property across Europe and the United States.

In late 2024, he floated a real estate investment trust on the Spanish stock exchange valued at USD232m, which includes several luxury hotels and commercial properties.

He has also invested heavily in the food and beverage sector, including sports drinks and the well-known Argentine restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa.

Looking ahead to life after retirement, Messi has also entered football club ownership.

He holds stakes in Spanish fifth-tier side Cornella and Uruguayan outfit Deportivo LSM alongside former team-mate Luis Suarez.