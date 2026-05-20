Dhaka Regency Hotel introducing ‘Beat the Heat’ summer campaign

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has introduced its “Beat the Heat” campaign, featuring special offers on stays, dining, recreation, and wellness facilities.

Designed to turn the scorching summer into a cool and memorable experience, this exclusive seasonal campaign brings together relaxation, recreation, fitness, and refreshing culinary delights under one roof.

Guests can now enjoy specially crafted Room Packagesonly = with Buffet Breakfast for a relaxing staycation experience! Along with that, an attractive morning splash DIVE & DINE family package of breakfast & swimming for 2 adults with 2 kids at BDT 3000 only on weekends, where mornings begin with delightful flavours followed by refreshing moments in the pool.

For fitness and wellness enthusiasts, the hotel is introducing a Swimming Course with an exclusive 25 per cent discount, offering a perfect opportunity to learn, improve, and stay active this summer. In addition, guests can also benefit from a 25% discount on professional Physiotherapy Services, ensuring better health, recovery, and physical well-being.

To add extra freshness to the season, the hotel’s culinary team has introduced a vibrant collection of Special Summer Drinks;colourful, chilled, and creatively crafted to energize and refresh every guest.