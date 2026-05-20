BGB retaliates after BSF opens fire at Sylhet border, no casualties reported

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) returned fire after India’s Border Security Force (BSF) fired shots in the Sonarhat border area of Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila yesterday afternoon, the BGB said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), in a press release, said today that BSF opened fire in the Sonarhat border area under his battalion’s jurisdiction yesterday afternoon.

BGB responded immediately and returned fire, after which the situation was swiftly brought under control, he said in the statement.

Patrols and surveillance in the border area have been intensified following the incident, the statement added.

BGB said the force remains on the highest state of alert against any provocative or undesirable incidents along the border.The force is carrying out its duties with full professionalism and firmness to protect national sovereignty and border security, according to the statement.

It further added that local public representatives and border-area residents have been cautioned to refrain from illegal border crossing and any unauthorised activities in the border area.