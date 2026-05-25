Eid-ul-Adha clothing combines comfort and modernity

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of spiritual restraint, gratitude, family, heritage and the deep joy of sharing. Following this thought, leading fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has launched its Eid-ul-Adha Collection. The theme of this year’s collection is ‘Honoured’; a story of celebration and heritage, combining the best of tradition, craftsmanship, natural colours and the understated elegance of modern fashion.

“For us, Eid-ul-Adha is not just a festive day; it is a time to return to gratitude, sacrifice and family bonds. In the ‘Honoured’ collection, we have tried to express this emotion through colour, print, fabric and craftsmanship,” said Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve.

Keeping in mind the weather of Bangladesh, the festive rush and the comfort of each family member, this collection is a mindful combination of heritage and modernity.

She added. “In this Eid-ul-Adha collection, we have focused on four major elements: craftsmanship, heritage, nature-inspired colours and refined festivewear.”

Le Reve explores the connection between people, soil, nature, family and culture through the “Honoured” theme. Even in a fast-changing world, Bangladeshis still want a touch of their roots, restrained beauty and comfort in festive clothing. This has inspired the colours, prints, cuts and embellishments of the collection.

The Eid-ul-Adha collection is painted in a palette of soft, earthy and festive shades such as Buttercream, Peeled Lychee, Pati Beige, Jaded Teal, Dark Coral, Kombucha, Walnut, Blackberry, Lost Lilac, Coral Haze and Algae Bloom. These colours reflect the happiness of Eid and the serenity of summer.

The print stories are about a mix of artisanal details and modern prints. Raw Impression provides textures inspired by raw dye and earth. Tender Serenity is a combination of soft pastels and watercolour-like blends. Collaged Camo takes its inspiration from layers in nature, tree bark and paper textures. Curvaceous Contour features modern graphic stripes, while Ornate Symbology is based on old ornaments, lace and symbolic motifs.

Intelligent Craft has added seasonal floral designs, while bohemian designs and patterns are also a significant part of the collection. This Eid collection also gives special attention to Islamic motifs in keeping with festive tradition.