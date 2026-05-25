62% of cabinet decisions executed in first 100-day of govt: PMO

More than three fifths of the key decisions taken by the new cabinet have already been carried out within the government’s first 100 days in office, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday, PMO Spokesperson Mahdi Amin said 37 of the 60 major decisions approved by the cabinet since February 17 have been implemented, representing about 62 percent. The remaining 23 decisions are currently in progress.

The briefing, held at the Karabi Hall in Tejgaon to mark the government’s 100 day milestone, reviewed the performance of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s administration since it assumed office following the BNP’s decisive victory in the February 12 general election.

Amin said the cabinet convened 10 meetings between February 17 and May 24, during which all 60 major decisions were adopted unanimously. He described the pace of implementation as evidence of the administration’s “speed, effectiveness and sincerity.”

The spokesperson, who also serves as an adviser to the prime minister, said the government has prioritised human rights, freedom of expression and the rule of law. He argued that the past three months have demonstrated a higher level of tolerance and openness in public life.

At the same time, he criticised what he called the misuse of free speech to spread propaganda and hostility, saying such practices run counter to the spirit of the mass uprising that paved the way for political change.

Highlighting sectoral progress, Amin said the government’s early initiatives have generated renewed optimism among citizens and helped restore discipline and stability in daily life. He expressed confidence that with collective effort, particularly through the empowerment of youth and women, Bangladesh can move toward becoming a self reliant and dignified nation.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to equal opportunity for all citizens regardless of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity, and said Prime Minister Rahman remains determined to meet public expectations shaped by years of democratic struggle.

Citing health sector measures, Amin said the government had imported measles vaccines and ensured near universal immunisation coverage for children over the past three months. He added that longer term strategies are also being developed to strengthen public health security and protect future generations from preventable diseases.

Concluding the briefing, the spokesperson extended advance Eid ul Azha greetings to the nation and said the government’s early actions have already begun to improve the lives of many, particularly working class and marginalised communities.