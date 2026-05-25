Bangladesh camp for Australia series to kickstart in June

Bangladesh’s national camp ahead of the high-profile Australia series is set to begin in the first week of June, with the squad announcement expected on 1 June.

Players will join the national camp on 3-4 June, a day after completing the eighth round of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, scheduled on 2 June, giving the management a tight but workable window to assemble the squad before the series begins.

Australia will tour Bangladesh from 9 to 21 June, for a six-match white-ball series consisting of three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9, 11, and 14 June.

The action then moves to Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram for the three T20Is on 17, 19, and 21 June.

Shortly after this tour, the two nations will face each other again in August 2026 for a two-match Test series, slated for Darwin and Mackay, Australia.