Dancing keeps older adults healthy, active and socially connected, experts say

Moving to music is proving to be one of the best ways for older adults to stay healthy, active and socially engaged, according to health experts in the United States.

At a dance practice in Arizona, 87-year-old Carol Ross leads a group of women aged 50 and above in tap and jazz routines, smiling as she calls out steps. Ross, who founded the Rodeo City Wreckettes more than two decades ago, says dancing has been a lifelong passion that keeps her energized.

Medical professionals say dance can be as beneficial as other forms of exercise, helping older adults improve strength, balance, flexibility and even brain health. It also supports mental wellbeing and social connection.

Experts note that any style of dance — from ballroom and salsa to line dancing or fitness routines like Zumba — can offer similar benefits.

Health specialists say dancing can reduce the risk of falls and help improve mobility, especially when routines include movements such as stepping backwards or balancing on one leg.

Doctors also recommend older adults include regular dance sessions as part of their weekly exercise routine, alongside aerobic activity.

Members of the Wreckettes rehearse twice a week for two-hour sessions, performing at community events, rodeos and retirement homes. The group often donates its earnings to charity.

For many members, dancing also helps build friendships and reduce loneliness, especially after major life changes such as retirement or the loss of a partner.

Several dancers say staying active is their way of ensuring a healthier and more fulfilling life in old age.

The group also regularly performs for people in care homes, where music often helps lift the mood of residents, especially those in memory care units.

Similar dance groups for seniors in other US cities also perform regularly, saying learning routines helps keep both body and mind sharp.

Health experts advise those interested in starting dance later in life to first consult a doctor, begin with simple routines, and look for classes at community centres, gyms or online platforms.

They also recommend wearing comfortable clothing and warming up properly before starting any dance session.