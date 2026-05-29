Another child dies with measles-like symptoms in Sylhet

A child has died with symptoms consistent with measles in Sylhet in the past 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the death toll linked to the outbreak in the division to 58 this year.

The information was confirmed on Friday morning by Dr Md Mahbubul Alam, director of the Sylhet divisional office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the divisional health office, the latest victim was a nine-month-old child named Arim from Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj district. The child died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

It said a total of 205 patients with measles-like symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the Sylhet division.

Although no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported during the period, 18 suspected patients were admitted to different hospitals over the past 24 hours.

According to the DGHS data, 165 laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been detected in the division between January 1 and May 29 this year.

Of them, the highest number – 86 cases – was reported in Sunamganj district, followed by 42 in Sylhet, 21 in Habiganj and 16 in Moulvibazar.