PM inspects sacrificial waste removal operations in Dhaka

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Friday visited different parts of the capital to personally inspect the ongoing operations for removing sacrificial animal waste after Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister began the inspection around 4pm, driving himself through several key areas of the city, said his Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

During the visit, Tarique Rahman travelled from his Gulshan residence through Gulshan-1, Hatirjheel, Rampura, Malibagh’s Abul Hotel area, Taltola Market and Basabo Road to observe the cleanliness activities and waste management efforts.

Rony said the prime minister’s visit also included Kamalapur Stadium, Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Jatrabari intersection, Dholai Khal, Shaheed Faruk Road, Dayaganj Road, Narinda, Ray Saheb Bazar intersection, Court Road, Naya Bazar, Bangshal Road, and Gulistan.

The inspection tour further covered Shahbagh, Elephant Road, the University of Dhaka campus, New Market, Science Laboratory intersection, Kalabagan, Mirpur Road, the City College area, Shimanto Square, Zigatola Bus Stand, Road No 27, Manik Mia Avenue, and the Mohakhali area.

Tarique witnessed the progress of waste removal activities being carried out by the city authorities at different locations in the capital.