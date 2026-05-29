BNP announces 8-day programme marking Ziaur Rahman’s death anniv

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced an eight-day programme marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the party’s founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

The programmes include hoisting black flags nationwide, discussion meetings, photo exhibitions, prayer gatherings, and the distribution of food and clothing among the underprivileged.

The announcement was made on Friday (29 May) by BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference held at the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka.

He said that on Saturday (30 May) at 6:00 am, party flags will be flown at half-mast and black flags hoisted at the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan and at party offices across the country.

He also announced that at 11:00 am, senior party leaders led by Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will place wreaths and offer Fateha at the grave of former President Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Rizvi said BNP and its associate bodies have already undertaken various programmes, including discussion meetings, art and photography exhibitions, prayer sessions, and social welfare activities.

He added that food and clothing will be distributed among poor and distressed people in different areas of Dhaka North and South, with party leaders and activists participating in the programmes.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said former President Ziaur Rahman remains one of the key symbols of Bangladesh’s independence, democracy, and nationalist politics, and the programmes aim to present his ideals to the younger generation.