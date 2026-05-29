Fakhrul says no nepotism in university teacher recruitment

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that teacher recruitment at Thakurgaon University will be conducted strictly on merit, with no scope for nepotism or political influence.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the temporary office of Thakurgaon University at the Tantipara Kalibari field area in Thakurgaon town on Friday morning.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Fakhrul emphasised the need to ensure quality higher education, saying the newly established university must be developed into a centre of academic excellence serving national standards.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for taking initiatives to establish the university, noting that it fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of Thakurgaon for higher educational and medical institutions.

He added that the appointment of a vice-chancellor marked an important step in the institutional development process.

State Minister Water Resources Farhad Hossain Azad, lawmaker for Thakurgaon-3 Md Jahidul Islam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Israfil Shahin, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rafiqul Haque, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain, and among others, were present on the occasion.