Child among three dead in tower block fall

Three people, including a child, have died after falling from a high-rise block of flats in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row in Elephant and Castle at 07:29 BST on Wednesday following reports that people had fallen from height.

A man, a woman and a child were found at the scene. Despite attempts by emergency crews to resuscitate them, all three were pronounced dead.

The Met said officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade.

A police spokesperson said the deaths were “currently being treated as unexpected” and that no other injuries had been reported.

Work is under way to formally identify those who died.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were on the scene within four minutes.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, three people were pronounced dead the scene,” they added.

Building management firm Uncle told residents in an email that police are on site and they are assisting the authorities.

The email added: “We know that seeing this kind of activity in your building can be unsettling, but we wanted to reassure all residents that the building is safe.

“There is no risk to residents, and everything is operating as normal.”

A resident said one of the people who died was a girl, adding: “No one has told us anything either.”

He said lots of international students live in the building.

Another nearby resident said she heard sirens and that her husband saw paramedics performing CPR on Wednesday morning.