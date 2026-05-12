July Uprising to inspire Bengalis for generations: Speaker

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said the July Mass Uprising will continue to inspire Bengalis for generations to come.

He made the remarks on Tuesday after visiting the ongoing development work of the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum.

Claiming that Sheikh Hasina had ordered the killing of people during the uprising, the Speaker said the museum contains call records allegedly showing that “mafia Sheikh Hasina” directly instructed her associates to carry out killings during the movement.

He said Sheikh Hasina would remain “disgraced” in Bangladesh.

“This museum will remind people of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League with contempt for as long as it exists,” he said.

He further said the museum would prove that people can sacrifice their lives with a smile for democracy and described it as a valuable asset for the people of Bangladesh.

Deputy Speaker Kaisar Kamal, who was present during the visit, said the July Museum reflects liberation from fascism.

During the inspection, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy said the July Mass Uprising Museum would be opened either at the end of July or on August 1.