Bangladesh team wins award at Robofest 2026 World Championship in US

A Bangladesh team secured third place in the Senior BottleSumo category at the Robofest 2026 World Championship, held at Lawrence Technological University (LTU) in Southfield, Michigan, United States.

The 27th edition of the international robotics competition took place from 14 to 16 May, bringing together student teams from around the world to compete in a range of robotics challenges.

One of the competition’s flagship categories, BottleSumo, challenges robots to operate autonomously and push either a bottle or an opponent robot off a table. The BottleSumo events took place on 14 and 15 May as part of the world championship.

Representing Bangladesh, the team delivered an impressive performance to claim the third-place trophy in the Senior BottleSumo World Championship category.

The seven-member team included six students from International Hope School Bangladesh (IHSB) and one intern student from a national curriculum college in Sylhet. Robonauts Club trained, mentored and prepared the team for the competition.

The team comprised Md Mansib Ahsan, Shayaan Sadid Zaman, Tang Tianxing, Nasif Ashab Khan Jami, Abdur Rahman Lahi, Farhan Mustafa and Abrar Hasan. Md Moonzoor Morshed accompanied the team as coach.

The achievement marked a significant milestone for the students, their mentors, Robonauts Club and Bangladesh’s growing STEM and robotics community.

During their stay in the United States, the students gained first-hand experience of an international robotics competition environment. They observed how teams from different countries prepared, tested and refined their robots while learning to solve technical challenges under time pressure and work effectively as a team.

The participants also visited an international university campus, interacted with students from various countries and gained insight into global standards in robotics education and practical STEM learning. For many of them, the championship marked their first opportunity to represent Bangladesh at a world-level robotics event.

Md Moonzoor Morshed, coach of the Bangladesh Robofest team and chief executive director of Robonauts Ltd, described the achievement as more than a sporting success.

“This achievement is not only about winning a trophy. It is about building confidence, discipline, creativity, leadership and problem-solving skills among young students,” he said.

“Robofest 2026 has been a proud milestone for us. Our students worked hard, adapted quickly and performed with confidence in an international environment. Winning third place in the Senior BottleSumo World Championship proves that Bangladeshi students can compete successfully on global STEM and robotics platforms when they receive proper guidance, training and opportunities,” he added.

LTU Robofest Assistant Director Shannan Palonis also praised the team’s accomplishment, saying the result highlighted the potential of young Bangladeshi students in international robotics competitions.

Abdur Rahman Lahi, one of the participating students, described the competition as an unforgettable experience.

“We learned that robotics is not only about building a robot. It is also about strategy, teamwork, testing, patience and making quick decisions under pressure,” he said.

“Representing Bangladesh in the United States was a proud moment for us. Competing against international teams helped us understand our strengths and motivated us to learn more and improve further.”

Robonauts Club, a Bangladesh-based STEM and robotics education platform, promotes hands-on learning, robotics training, programming, engineering design and preparation for international competitions. The organisation has played an active role in encouraging Bangladeshi students to participate in global STEM initiatives, robotics contests and engineering challenges.