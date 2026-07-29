WhatsApp rolls out new feature with five key benefits

WhatsApp has announced a series of updates to its calling experience, introducing web calling alongside new features such as call transfer, waiting room, QuickHD and noise suppression.

The features are designed to make audio and video calls more seamless across devices while giving users greater flexibility and control.

With the update, users can now make and receive one-on-one as well as group audio and video calls directly through WhatsApp Web without downloading the desktop app.

The browser-based experience includes features already available across other devices, including screen sharing, reactions, a dedicated Calls tab, call history and favourites.

WhatsApp said all web calls remain end-to-end encrypted, with no time limits or additional cost.

The platform has also introduced Call Transfer, allowing users to move an active group call from one device to another without disconnecting. For instance, a call started on a mobile device or tablet can be seamlessly shifted to WhatsApp Web or Desktop, and vice versa.

Another addition is Waiting Room, which gives hosts more control over who joins group calls. When the “Require approval to join” option is enabled while creating a WhatsApp call link, participants will enter a waiting room until they are approved by the host.

WhatsApp has also upgraded the video calling experience with QuickHD, enabling high-definition video within the first few seconds of a call.

In addition, the new Noise Suppression feature reduces background noise to improve voice clarity during calls and can be managed through the in-call settings.

The company said the new calling features are rolling out gradually and will be available to all users soon.