Former Begum Rokeya University VC Kalimullah sought to be shown arrested

Police have sought to show former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah arrested in a case filed over the attempted murder of Mustain Billah Sabbir during the July movement.

The application was submitted on 28 July by Sub-Inspector Md Abu Sayeed, the investigating officer of the case and an officer of Uttara West Police Station.

Following the application, the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka fixed Thursday for the hearing, according to sources at the Dhaka Metropolitan Prosecution Division.

Earlier, on 27 July, Kalimullah submitted a bail bond in a case over the alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for development projects at Begum Rokeya University after furnishing a bond of Tk 100,000 and depositing his passport with the court.

On 7 August 2025, detectives of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Kalimullah from his residence in Mohammadpur. His bail petition was rejected on the same day, and the court ordered him to be sent to jail. He has remained behind bars since then.