5 Bangladeshi women return home after serving jail terms in India

Five Bangladeshi women returned home through Benapole land port on Tuesday night after serving jail terms in India.

Petrapole immigration police handed them over to Benapole immigration police around 8pm under special travel permits.

The returnees were Papia Akter, Shimu Akter, Sharmin Khatun, Lovely Khatun and Rozina Khatun. They are from Jashore, Narail, Bagerhat and Tangail districts.

Officer-in-Charge of Benapole Immigration Police Saifur Rahman said the women entered India through border routes about four years ago after being lured by brokers with promises of jobs.

They were later arrested while working as domestic help and sentenced to two to three years in prison on charges of illegal entry.

After completing their sentences, an Indian human rights organisation kept them at a shelter home. With the cooperation of the two countries’ high commissions and a special travel permit issued by the Indian government, they were repatriated.

Human rights organisation Justice and Care received them and will hand them over to their families.

Justice and Care field facilitator in Jashore Shafiqul Islam said they were taken to a shelter home on Tuesday night and would be handed over to their families on Wednesday.