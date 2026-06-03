21,343 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims return home

A total of 21,343 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have returned home so far from Saudi Arabia on 52 return flights after completing the holy Hajj.

Meanwhile, 44 Bangladeshi pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season, according to ministry sources.

Among the deceased, 29 were men and 15 were women. Of them, 34 died in Makkah and 10 in Madinah, officials said.

The post-Hajj return flight operations are continuing in full swing and will remain in operation until 30 June.

According to the Hajj bulletin issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, among those who have returned so far, 2,500 travelled under government management and 18,843 under private management.

In terms of airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has carried 6,237 pilgrims, Saudia Airlines 7,355, and Flynas Airlines 7,700. An additional 51 pilgrims returned via other airlines.

Sources related to Hajj management said the holy Hajj was performed on 26 May this year.

A total quota of more than 78,500 pilgrims was allocated for Bangladesh under both government and private arrangements. The outbound Hajj flights began on 18 April, while the last departure flight left on 21 May.

Meanwhile, medical and support services for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia are continuing. So far, the Bangladesh Hajj Mission’s medical centres have issued 54,298 automated prescriptions.

In addition, 24,800 services have been provided through the IT helpdesk.

According to the Hajj bulletin, 249 pilgrims received treatment at various hospitals in Saudi Arabia, while 32 are currently admitted and receiving medical care.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said the Bangladesh Hajj Mission, airlines and relevant authorities are working in coordination to ensure the safe and smooth return of pilgrims. The return operation is scheduled to be completed by 30 June with the final flight.