DYK The Garlic In Your Kitchen Can Double As A Haircare Miracle

While the chemically rich shampoos and haircare products still dominate the market, most people are turning towards kitchen ingredients for healthier hair. For years, onion has remained one of the most widely used ingredients in natural haircare remedies. Due to its high sulphur content, it helps support keratin production and improve scalp circulation. Garlic is now also gaining attention for its potential scalp and haircare benefits. Both food items belong to the allium family and contain sulphur compounds, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties believed to support hair and scalp health.

Why is garlic used in haircare?

Garlic contains nutrients believed to benefit hair and scalp health. Raw garlic is rich in vitamins and minerals such as B6 and magnesium, which may help support hair growth. It also contains natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties that contribute to scalp health. These properties may help reduce scalp buildup and support scalp hygiene. Garlic also contains vitamin C and selenium, nutrients associated with supporting hair strength and protecting hair follicles from oxidative stress.

Common ways of using garlic as a hair product

Garlic is often included as an ingredient in many haircare products today. Many people combine it with ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, or onion juice in home remedies. Some of the most commonly used garlic-infused products are:

Garlic-infused hair oils are believed to promote hair growth and may help soothe itchy scalps because of their antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Scalp masks

These masks often include raw garlic paste, which is believed to help strengthen roots and support hair growth due to its sulphur and nutrient content.

Shampoos

Garlic-based shampoos often use fermented garlic or garlic oils to provide antibacterial and antioxidant benefits for hair and scalp care without leaving a strong garlic odour.