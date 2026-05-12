Nahid’s fifer leads Bangladesh to historic 104-run victory against Pakistan

Bangladesh secured a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan in Mirpur Test on Tuesday, led by a devastating five-wicket haul from fast bowler Nahid Rana.

The visitors were bundled out for 163 in their second innings, allowing the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This win reinforces Bangladesh’s recent dominance over Pakistan, following their 2-0 clean sweep in Rawalpindi earlier this year.

Chasing a target of 268, Pakistan’s top order crumbled early under pressure. Taskin Ahmed provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for just 2 runs in the very first over. Skipper Shan Masood followed shortly after contributing only 2, while Azan Awais managed 15. Abdullah Fazal offered some resistance with a well-made 66 off 113 balls, stitching a 51-run partnership with Salman Agha (26).

However, Taijul Islam trapped Fazal leg-before, and Taskin removed Agha in the following over to leave Pakistan reeling at 122 for 5.

The middle order collapse was accelerated by Nahid Rana, whose raw pace proved too much for the visitors. Rana dismissed the set pair of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan in consecutive overs, both scoring 15, to effectively end Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback.

Taijul Islam then removed Hasan Ali for 1 before Rana returned to claim the final two wickets, finishing with career-best figures of 5 for 40. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam supported the attack with two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted a formidable 413 in their first innings, fueled by a century from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and half-centuries from Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Pakistan responded with 386, headlined by Azan Awais’s hundred, giving Bangladesh a narrow 27-run lead. In the second innings, Bangladesh declared at 240 for 9, with Shanto top-scoring again with 87 and Mominul adding 56, setting a challenging target that Pakistan ultimately failed to reach.

After waiting 23 years and suffering 11 consecutive defeats to beat Pakistan for the first time in August 2024, the Tigers have now secured three wins against them in a single calendar year. The teams will remain in Mirpur for the second and final Test as Bangladesh eyes another series sweep.