Ad-din hospital lacks renewed fire licence

Ad-din Medical College Hospital, already under investigation following the deaths of six newborns last week, had not renewed its fire safety licence since 2023 and was operating without an approved fire safety plan, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence officials.

The 700-bed private hospital had been instructed in January to submit a fire safety plan and comply with safety requirements within three months. Officials said several warning letters were issued, but no response was received.

The disclosure comes as multiple investigations continue into the deaths of six newborns on Wednesday (27 May). Two infants were reportedly brought dead to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) from the delivery post-operative room, while four others died during treatment.

Although the exact cause of the deaths remains unknown, health officials and family members have pointed to possible shortcomings in management and ventilation in the post-operative room.

A health ministry committee, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and Ramna Police are conducting separate investigations into the incident.

Fire Service official Shahjahan Sikder said the hospital had failed to obtain approval for a fire safety plan or implement required fire protection measures, despite legal obligations under national regulations.

Hospital authorities, however, maintained that all regulatory documents had been updated and were submitted to the Health Ministry on Monday.