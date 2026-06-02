Bangladesh elected ILC vice-president in global recognition

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected as a Vice-President of the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC), marking a significant diplomatic achievement and reflecting growing international confidence in the country’s role in global labour governance.

Bangladesh’s election was endorsed by delegates from 187 member states of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, according to a message received here today from the Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Office in Geneva Nahida Sobhan assumed the role of Vice-President of the Conference alongside President Juan Castillo, Uruguay’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, and fellow Vice-Presidents Kristen Kaufman of the United States and Gerardo Martínez of Argentina.

The unanimous election is seen as recognition of Bangladesh’s commitment to promoting decent work, advancing social justice, protecting labour rights and strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing emerging challenges facing the global workforce.

As Vice-President, Bangladesh will help steer the proceedings of the conference and facilitate consensus-building among member states, employers and workers’ representatives on key labour and employment issues.

The International Labour Conference, often referred to as the “world parliament of labour”, is the highest decision-making body of the ILO and serves as the principal global forum for discussions on labour, employment and social justice.

The annual conference brings together governments, workers’ organizations and employers’ representatives from around the world to deliberate on policies shaping the future of work.

This year’s conference has attracted nearly 5,000 delegates, making it the largest global gathering dedicated to labour, employment and social justice issues.