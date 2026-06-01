Govt’s Eid initiatives reflected public expectations: Mahdi

Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin has said that a series of people-oriented initiatives undertaken during Eid-ul-Azha ensured greater accountability, improved public services, and reflected the expectations of citizens.

Speaking at a press conference held at the PMO on Monday, Mahdi said the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had completed its first three months in office and remained committed to transparency, good governance, and public welfare.

He said the government had prioritised 10 key areas during the Eid holiday, including smooth travel for holidaymakers, timely payment of workers’ wages and bonuses, protection of local livestock markets, rapid waste removal, discipline in public transport, anti-extortion drives, uninterrupted power supply, public safety, proper management of the leather sector, and market stability for essential commodities.

According to him, extended public holidays and coordinated traffic management helped ease congestion on highways, while most industrial workers received their salaries and bonuses before Eid.

He also claimed that strict monitoring reduced extortion on highways and helped maintain stability in cattle markets.

The government highlighted the rapid removal of sacrificial waste in Dhaka and other major cities, describing it as a significant improvement in civic services.

Mahdi said PM Tarique personally inspected waste management operations in the capital after Eid and ordered action against officials accused of negligence.

The spokesperson further stated that electricity supply remained largely uninterrupted during the holiday period despite high summer demand, while law enforcement agencies maintained public order throughout the festivities.

He acknowledged that the effects of what he described as 16 years of institutional decline could not be reversed within three months but argued that the Eid experience demonstrated the government’s commitment to responsive governance and public service.

The press conference concluded with a pledge to strengthen democratic values, the rule of law, and sustainable good governance under Tarique’s leadership.