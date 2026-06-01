Veteran politician Tofail Ahmed passes away

Veteran politician and Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday afternoon. He was 82.

Tofail, one of the organisers of the 1969 Mass Uprising and the Great Liberation War, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital around 3:30pm, family sources confirmed.

He is survived by his daughter and numerous well-wishers.

Touhiduzzaman Tuhin, son-in-law of Tofail Ahmed, also told the media that the veteran politician passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Family members said Tofail had long been suffering from various age-related complications.

In a press release, the hospital authorities said Tofail Ahmed had been admitted on 24 September with pneumonia-related breathing complications, heart disease, and physical weakness.

Tofail was born on 22 October 1943 in Koralia village of Bhola Sadar upazila.

He served as vice-president (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) from 1967 to 1969 and gained nationwide prominence for his leading role in the 1969 Mass Uprising.

At the age of 27, he was elected a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly in the 1970 election.

He was also elected member of parliament nine times in independent Bangladesh and served in ministerial positions on several occasions.