Australian High Commissioner meets PM’s Defence Adviser

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam at his office in Dhaka Cantonment.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Australia, with particular emphasis on strengthening defence cooperation, sharing experiences and exploring future areas of military collaboration.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance defence and security cooperation.

Issues relating to training, capacity building, professional development and expanding mutual engagement also came up for discussion.

Both sides underscored the importance of continuing constructive cooperation in promoting regional and global peace, stability and security.

They expressed optimism about elevating bilateral relations to a more effective and productive level based on mutual trust, respect and shared interests.

A three-member Australian delegation accompanied the High Commissioner.