Mild heat wave may persist across country: BMD

A mild heat wave is expected to persist across large parts of the country over the next 24 hours commencing 9AM on Tuesday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD, ”A mild heat wave sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Chandpur and Lakshmipur districts is expected to continue.”

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds and lightning flashes are likely at several places across the country during the period, it said.

The BMD said rain or thunder showers may occur at a few places in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka division.

Moderately heavy rainfall is also likely at places in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, it said.

Weather elsewhere in the country may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

The Met Office said day and night temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged across the country.