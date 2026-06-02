Expatriate Card to replace BMET Card: Minister Ariful

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury on Tuesday said that once the proposed Expatriate Card is introduced, there will no longer be a separate BMET card.

“We are working to ensure that expatriates can enjoy all facilities through a single card. After all, what will they do with so many different cards?” he said while briefing reporters at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare Nurul Haque and Secretary Mokhtar Hossain were also present during the briefing.

The minister said the benefits to be offered through the card have not yet been finalised. However, the government is considering how expatriates can receive currency-related services, what incentives they can enjoy for sending remittances more easily, how banking payment gateways will operate, and how their digital identity and tracking systems can be integrated with the card.

Responding to a question about reopening of Malaysia’s labour market, Ariful Haque Choudhury said, “From day one, I have said that as long as I am in charge, there will be no opportunity for any kind of syndicate here. Zero tolerance. Inshallah, within 10 to 15 days or perhaps within a month—though it may take a little longer—you will see our proposal. Everything will become clear, and our labour market will reopen.”

“This is my challenge to make the system free of syndicates. If I cannot do it, I will step down. I am taking this issue very seriously, and this is my challenge,” he added.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit Malaysia later this month. Asked whether any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreement related to labour migration would be signed during the visit, the minister said, “So far, I have not received any information on that. We have already signed an MoU, as you know.”

He also said the government is working to ensure that expatriates can access land-related services through the Expatriate Card.

“We are still in discussions with the Ministry of Land so that expatriates can receive services on a priority basis by showing this card. We also want them to enjoy priority services in hospitals. These are the areas where we want to bring change,” he said.